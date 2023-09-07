Sports: Q&A with Athens Coach Zac Harrell

Q&A With Athens Coach Zac Harrell
Q: The Hornets ran well in the win over Life Waxahachie and the offense clicked in the middle quarters. What was your assessment of your team’s performance.
A: There was a lot of improvement in the effort level from the week before. That was one big difference. As for the running game, the offensive line did a great job of moving the line of scrimmage. I also thought our receivers did a good job of blocking downfield. Those two factors played a role and obviously the backs ran the ball well.
Q: The defense came up with some turnovers, how did you see their play in the game.
A: The defense came up with three turnovers. Anytime you can do that you have a good chance of winning the game. Our defense gave up one touchdown early. The first touchdown was a pick-six and that’s not on the defense. Then we gave up two late scores when the game was already in hand. I thought they played well and flew to the football. One of the interceptions was by a back-side defensive end on a tip pass who ran all the way across the field.
The effort of the defense was as good as I’ve seen since I’ve been here. If we continue to play with that defensive effort, good things will happen.
Q: Last year you had the lead over Rusk, then they scored the last 17 points to win, 45-42. They are scoring a lot again this year. What kind of problems do they cause?
A: They definitely have a good team and an explosive offense. They have a lot of confidence and are really well coached. They play really hard and are really physical. It’s going to provide a great challenge for us. Offensively, they throw the ball over 60% of the time, so it’s going to be a great challenge for our secondary and defensive line.
On defense, they run a similar defense to us. They run a 3-4 and try to stop the run first, so it’s going to be a challenge for us. We’ve kind of established ourselves as a run first team, but if they’re daring us to throw, we’ve got to make plays in the passing game. We thought last week we had some chances to make plays in the passing game, but we didn’t.
Q: This is Homecoming week. So coaches see it as a distraction. How do you look at it?
A: It’s an important event. I’ll tell you, since I’ve been here we’ve really played well at Homecoming. We told them on Monday that we want them to enjoy the festivities. That’s a part of being a high school football player., but the focus has to be on the football game.
