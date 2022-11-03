For the second game in a row, football games were moved up to avoid bad weather. Senior night at Brownsboro was a huge success, and the ballgame went off without a hitch. The final score ended up Center 70 and Brownsboro 30. “I love and appreciate our seniors, and our staff appreciates the support we have had from the community “, said Bears Coach Lance Connot.
In the first half the Roughriders scored touchdowns with Kaden Dixon running for four touchdowns of one, four, six, and 96 yards. Emonte Cross threw two touchdown passes of 18 and 70 yards to Dahalon Gipson and Christopher Evans. TJ Davis ran 18 yards for another Roughriders touchdown. Carlos Hernandez kicked all seven extra points.
The Bears scored on a 75-yard touchdown run. Jaxyn Rogers passed to Dylan Downey for the two-point conversion. The halftime score was 49-8, Roughriders in the lead.
In the second half the Roughriders scored first with Cross tossing 37 yards to Evans. Gipson made his presence known again with a 73-yard touchdown kickoff return. A blocked punt recovered by Gipson put Center in the end zone again. Hernandez made all three extra points.
The Bears started off the second half with an outstanding 75-yard touchdown pass from Rogers to Gekyle Baker. Strickland struck glory again at the end of the third quarter with a 72-yard jaunt for his second long distance touchdown. Rogers hit Vincent Chancellor for the two-point conversion. The final score was Rogers to Downey for 44 yards and a touchdown. Antrone Campbell ran in the final two points, but Center was victorious 70-30.
Outstanding players for the Bears were Justice Allen, Kaden King, and Jackson Epperson defensively. While Strickland excelled offensively. Rogers and the offensive line were also bright spots. Center was led by Gipson, Evans, Cross, Dixon, Eric Allen, Waihett Emerson and Mason Perry.
Halftime was great. Both bands qualified for the State Marching Competition. They performed excellently and the Golden Girls did their famous parent daughter dance to the delight of the crowd. Extremely surprised at some my ex-students' moves. The Bears" season is over, but the Roughriders will enter the playoffs next week with an opponent to be determine
