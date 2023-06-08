Sports: Playday winners emerge in tie breaker

A scorecard playoff made the team of Ronny Snow (Scurry-Rosser), Danny Yarbrough (Guest), Jake Mienk (Palestine-Herald Press) and Lange Svehlak (Athens Daily Review) the winning team over the team of Chris Frederick (Guest), David Reese (Guest), Eddie Kite (TVCC) and Chip Souza (WholeHogSports.com).
Both teams shot 12-under par 59. The Snow-Yarbrough-Mienk-Svehlak tandem won the title with a birdie on the No. 1 hole. The championship team had four birdies of 20 feet or better on the day. Snow won for a third time (1994, 2016, 2023), while it was the second win for both Mienk and Svehlak, both of whom were also on the winning team in 2017. Yarbrough was playing in the tournament for the first time. The top two teams both shot a 29 on the front nine and a 30 on the back nine.
Former Henderson County journalist Chip Souza, now of WholeHogSports.com, was announced as the 23rd recipient of the C. O. Phillips Memorial Award, which is presented each year to an ambassador for golf in the memory of former Malakoff Junior High School coach C.O. Phillips, who was an avid golfer and multi-year participant in Coaches Playday. He died in the summer of 2000 … The tournament was played in warm and overcast and conditions … The event was played Tuesday morning at Kings Creek Golf Club for a 17th time and for the first time since 2015 ... The tournament was sponsored by Trinity Valley Community College and the Athens Daily Review.
36TH ANNUAL COACHES PLAYDAY RESULTS
Ronny Snow-Danny Yarbrough-Jake Mienk-Lange Svehlak 29-30—59
Chris Frederick-David Reese-Eddie Kite-Chip Souza 29-30—59
Jeff Thorpe-Mondo Renteria-Brett Zamzow-Joey Mason-Brad Burnett 31-29—60
Sherard Poteete-Ed Ratliff-Maria Winn-Ratliff-Phil Hicks 30-32—62
Joey Worley-Larry Adair-John Trammell-Ronnie Raines-Joe Elerson 30-32—62
Chris Powers-Mark McMillan-Blake Bryan-Jayson Hicks 33-32—65
Blake Williamson-Troy Scott-Dale Norris-James Bass 31-34—65
Russell Tapley-Carl Tapley-Daniel Pierce-Tyler Sapp 33-32—65
Chuck Chapman-Casey Needham-Chancz Johnson-Harold Jones 33-34—67
Eddie Arthus-Benny Rogers-Bill Mullins-Stephen Tardiff 33-36—69
Special Events
C.O. Phillips Memorial Award – Chip Souza
Putting Contest – Mondo Renteria
Closest To The Hole No. 3 – Chris Powers
Closest To The Hole No. 8 – David Reese
Closest To The Hole No. 11 – Ronny Snow
Longest Putt Made No. 18 – Tyler Sapp
No. Participants: 42
