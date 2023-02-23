Sports: Paris takes down Brownsboro

The bi-district match between the Brownsboro Bears and Paris Wildcats was a rematch of last year’s playoffs. The Wildcats took the rematch 55-51 in Caddo Mills. Led by the athletic foursome of Carlton Hicks, Jagger Moore, Jamari Jackson, and Treshawn Savage, Paris overcame the desire and passion of Brent Smith’s Bears. Bears Head Coach Brent Smith said,”We gave it our all, but couldn’t keep consistent for four quarters. Wish we could’ve kept winning for our seniors, and our followers.” The Bears got spirited play from Bryce Bardin, Jacob Hopson, Aiden Green, Tanner Ballard, and Hudson Childers. Gekyle Baker, Keaton DeLaney, Peyton Wood, and Landon Hayter provided a spark off the bench. Bear stats: Bardin-7 rebounds ; Hopson-14 points & 6 rebounds & 3 assists; Ballard-11 points & 7 rebounds ; Hayter- 2 assists. 3’s-Childers, Hopson Wildcat stats: Douglas- 3 assists ; Jackson-18 points; Savage-10 & 6 rebounds; Moore-11 points & 5 assisets; Cooper- 5 rebounds. 3’s-Jackson(2), Savage(2),Hicks, Douglas. In the first half, the Wildcats came out smoking and garnered a 14-5 lead. The Bears were adjusting to the speed of the Wildcats. Seemed to adjust pretty well, outscoring Paris 20-14 in the second quarter. Brownsboro made 13 out of 14 free throws to keep the score at 28-25 Wildcats at halftime. Jackson and Moore led Paris in the first half, while Hopson and Ballard played well for the Bears. Brownsboro also, dominated on the boards with Bardin and Ballard having more rebounds than the entire Wildcat team at halftime. The second half, had Brownsboro outscoring Paris by 3 in the third quarter to produce a tie game 37-37. Both teams really got after it in the fourth quarter. With the score 54-51, it came down to a last Bears possession. Paris caused a turnover and the Wildcats made a final point to run their advantage to 4 points, 55-51. Score by quarters Wildcats 14 14 9 18 55 Bears 5 20 12 14 51 The Bears (26-8) season is over, but Paris (18-9) will play the winner of Dallas Lincoln and Wills Point later this week.
Sports: Paris takes down Brownsboro
- Chris Frederick
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire consumes Athens RV building
- Gun Barrel man arrested for Jan. 6 actions
- Athens business owner to race at Daytona
- Eustace FFA tops heifer divisions in San Angelo
- Sports: Malakoff girls make third round
- Sports: Athens Bi-District bound after Canton loss
- Community Center planned for Gun Barrel
- Athens to host Bob Wills Birthday Ball
- Athens FFA student wins in Fort Worth
- Athens School Resource Officers recognized
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.