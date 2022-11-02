The Athens Hornets tee it up one more time at Bruce Field, Thursday, hoping to end the 2022 season on an upswing.
For the second straight week, Athens is playing on Thursday night to avoid impending bad weather forecast for Friday.
Athens hosts the Palestine Wildcats on senior night, taking on a team that wrapped up a playoff spot with last week’s 37-35 win over Henderson. The win improved the Wildcats to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in district.
Coach Lance Angel will be taking his team to the playoffs for the fourth straight year. No other Palestine coach has made four straight postseason trips.
Palestine’s other district win was also a high scoring thriller. On Oct. 14, the Wildcats outscored Jacksonville, 55-52 in a game where big plays were in abundance. Running back Elijah Walker ran in a 46-yard touchdown in the second quarter and one from 39 yards away minutes later. All told,
Walker rushed for 264 of the Wildcats 516 yards on the ground against the Indians.
The Wildcats prefer to keep it on the ground and only completed one pass in the Jacksonville game.
Hornets’ coach Zac Harrell’s team is 2-7 and looking for its first district win. Despite the record, the Hornets have provided plenty of entertainment for the local fans, averaging 28 points-per-game for the season.
Thursday will be the last chance to see Athens seniors who have been big contributors to the team’s efforts this season. Quarterback Ty Arroyo has been a run-pass threat for Athens for the past three years. Zay Hull has been a factor on both sides of the ball. He scored on a long touchdown catch last week against Chapel Hill and ran for more than 200 yards against Henderson.
Cody McMichael has been a leading tackler for the defense, along with Trey Manning.
