Sports: October critical for high school football teams

When October rolled in Saturday morning, the Malakoff Tigers were looking capable of another perfect district season while the other Henderson County schools were assessing their needs entering the home stretch.
The 47-3 win over Fairfield on Friday, gave Malakoff a 2-0, 8-A Division 1 district record with Groesbeck the only team with a winning record left on the schedule. The Tigers and Goats won’t meet until the season’s final week.
Kemp is now 0-2 in District after losing a winnable game against Mexia, 28-21, last week.
Next up for the Tigers is Eustace who need a win badly after district losses to Fairfield and Teague.
The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter in a 17-17 tie at Teague, Friday, before the home team scored the final 20 points.
Mabank, 3-2, defeated Quinlan Ford in their district opener on Friday, 18-0, and host the Anna Coyotes this week. Anna, the District 8-4A Division 1 favorite was ranked No. 5 in the Texas Football Poll.
The Panthers still have 10th ranked Kaufman on the schedule as well.
Brownsboro faced their toughest District 8-4A Division 2 competition, Friday, losing to unbeaten Carthage, 69-13. That doesn’t mean the road will be easy for the Bears, but they certainly match up with better with the 1-4 Bullard Panthers who’ll be coming for a visit this week. Bullard lost to Carthage, 56-7, on Sept. 23 and were off last week.
Athens has a tough hill to climb in District 9-4A Division 1 after falling to 0-2 with a 63-21 loss to Lindale last week. The Hornets take to the road to meet 0-5 Henderson this week before meeting two of the district favorites, Kilgore and Chapel Hill. Palestine will visit Athens to finish the season.
Cross Roads, in District 7-2A Division 1, opened the year with three promising, non-district wins.
After falling in the district opener to Italy, they lost to rival Cayuga, 54-16, last week.
This week is open for the Bobcats before resuming at home against Rio Vista.
Trinidad is 0-4 and celebrating Homecoming on Saturday against East Texas Home School. Their district opener is at home when Fruitvale visits, Oct. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.