Sports: Navarro readies for TVCC visit

It's a short bus ride to Corsicana on Saturday for the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals to serve as the homecoming opponent for the Navarro Bulldogs. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.
TVCC enters the game ranked No. 14 in the newest Nation Junior College Football Conference Poll, while Navarro is No. 6.
Navarro is riding a four game winning streak after being thumped by now No. 1 Hutchison, Kansas, 42-0 in their opener and 40-35 to then No. 1 New Mexico Military in their second outing. They earned a key conference win over Blinn 39-27 on Oct. 1, after which coach Ryan Taylor gauged he progress of his Dogs.
"We had a meeting and I told them if somebody saw us play the first week of the season and then saw our game with Blinn, they would say that's two different football teams," Taylor said.
Meanwhile, TVCC's win over Blinn last week, coupled with Tyler's upset of NMMI Institute, set them up as the sole leader in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.
The Bulldogs are led by a dangerous passer at quarterback in Dane Jentsch, who is hitting 69.9% of his passes and averaging more than 10 yards every time he puts the ball in the air. He rates first in the nation in passing efficiency and second in completion percentage.
They have a good freshmen running back to complement the throwing. T.J. Snowden averages 5.2 yards per carry and 69.3 yards-per-game.
TVCC Quarterback Darion Peace leads the Cards' passing attack, which ranks third nationally with 283.2 yards per-game. He has thrown touchdown passes to 10 different teammates.
On the other side of the ball, the Cards are sixth in the nation in fewest passing yards allowed per game, giving up just 113.6.
