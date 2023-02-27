Sports: Martins Mill girls state bound

The Martins Mill Lady Mustangs have an early wake-up call for Friday as they continue their quest for a state title.
The Mustangs (31-6) will take on Lipan (33-3) in the Alamodome in San Antonio at 8:30 a.m., Friday. in the Class 2A semifinal. The winner plays the survivor of Gruver (29-5) and Hearne (33-8) in the 10 a.m. Friday. Game.
The winners play at 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Martins Mill girls should be used to the way events unfold in the state tournament. They’ve been to the last three and this will make their 17th appearance all time.
The Lady Mustangs earned the trip by defeating LaPoynor, 58-25, in the regional final in Athens, Saturday. Mattie Dollar was as good as gold for Martins Mill, pouring in 18 points to lead all scorers.
The Van Zandt County team kept LaPoynor away from the basket all afternoon and held a 21-8 lead at halftime. LaPoynor had lost both regular season games to MM and finished second in district play. They beat Leon, Bremond and Frankston to reach the regional finals.
In the semifinals on Friday, LaPoynor defeated Douglass, 61-53 in a game of scoring spurts. The Lady Flyers opened with a seven-point run, only to have Douglass overtake them and lead a 15-14 lead, midway through the second period. LaPoynor counterpunched and slid into a 25-21 halftime advantage.
The teams were tied with six minutes to go, but LaPoynor closed with a flourish to take the eight-point win.
For Martins Mill, the Tenaha Tigers lived up to their 33-2 record early, slipping out to an early lead. The Mustangs responded and led 20-16 at the half. The difference was still four headed into the final period. Martins Mill’s defense stifled Tenaha, outscoring them 12-7 in the final period.
