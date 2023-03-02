Sports: Martins Mill 2013 title team to be honored

Martins Mill’s state championship team from a decade ago will be honored during the Class 2A final on Saturday in San Antonio.
According to accounts of the title game, the 2013 Lady Mustangs rallied from 11 down to overtake Smyer. Martins Mill rallied from an 11-point deficit after three quarters to bear Smyer, 49-46, and win the Class 1-A, Division I State Championship. Martin's Mill, who outscored Smyer 23-9 in the fourth quarter, was led by 5 feet 8 senior guard Hailey Jenkins with 21-points. Both 5’7” senior guard Taylor Munns and 6-foot sophomore post Cheyenne Brown each had 11-points.
Brown would return in 2015 to help Martins Mill to another title win.
The win was Martins Mill’s third state tile. Others came in 2006 and 2008. They had lost twice to Smyer in the finals, in 2010 and 2011.
Martins Mill had to beat another well-known basketball school in the semi-final, as they took down Snook, 54-49 in overtime. The Lady Mustangs held a five-point edge going into the final period, before Snook rallied. Martins Mill owned the overtime period, 12-7.
The game was played at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.