Malakoff scored first and last in the Class 3A State-Semifinal match with the Brock, but three Eagles' touchdowns sandwiched in the middle made the difference.
Brock beat the Tigers 21-10, reaching the end-zone in each of the first three quarters.
Brock's rugged defense didn't give Malakoff running back Jason Tennyson much room to maneuver on the turf at the Ford Center in Frisco. They also kept a stiff rush on quarterback Mike Jones, limiting his time to find receivers downfield.
The Tigers didn't score a touchdown until a spectacular punt return from Chauncey Hogg in the fourth quarter. Hogg had to retreat toward his own goal to field the bouncing football, then turn and immediately elude a couple of Brock coverage men. Once past them he managed to stay in bounds until he was in the clear and on his way to a 93-yard score.
Down 21-10, the Tigers defense bore down on Brock during their next possession, forcing a punt. Malakoff took over at the 50 and picked up a first down due to a roughing the passer penalty. The Malakoff threat ended when a pressured Jones tossed an interception to Reid Watkins. That essentially killed any chance of a Tiger comeback.
Watkins had already been a thorn in the Tiger's big toe, picking up key first downs and reaching the end zone twice. Up 7-3, in the second quarter, Watkins ran for 54-yards on eight carries to lead Brock to their second score. He capped the Eagles' scoring with a third quarter burst of 9 yards.
Malakoff scored first, on their second drive of the game. The Tigers eight play drive stalled at the 15-yard line where Juan Gonzales booted a 32-yard field goal to give Malakoff a 3-0 edge.
Brock answered with a drive of their own, engineered by quarterback Tyler Moody. Monday added the touchdown on a one-yard run.
The loss lowered the curtain on one of the best in Tigers history and the stunning run of success they've had under coach Jamie Driskell. Malakoff ended the season, 13-2, rolling up four playoff wins and a regional championship.
Brock opened the season with four losses against highly regarded teams, before reeling off 11 victories. Next week, they play Franklin at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the state crown. Franklin enters the game with a No. 1 ranking. They are 15-0 after routing Edna, 41-13 on Thursday.
Sports: Malakoff's playoff run rocked by Brock
- Rich Flowers
