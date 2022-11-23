The Thanksgiving weekend had a bit of a bitter taste for the Malakoff Tigers as they lost a squeaker to the West Trojans to bow out of the state playoffs.
This Friday, it’s another Malakoff-West game on the plate as they battle 7:30 p.m., Friday in Corsicana.
Both teams come in with 11-1 records.
Last year, the teams battled at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite. West entered the game undefeated and ranked 4th in the state. When it was all over, west had preserved its 13-0 record by a 14-12 score when Malakoff’s try for a tying two-point conversion failed. Malakoff’s season ended at 9-4.
Two of this year’s Tigers who were playing a-year-ago, Zack Studley and Chauncey Hogg got the Tiger’s defense off to a good start with interceptions in the first four minutes of the game.
Unfortunately, West kept the Tigers out of the end zone for the first half, holding them to two field goals while scoring late for a 7-6 lead.
In the third quarter Malakoff continued to put the clamps on the West offense. The Tigers had a fumble recovery by Corey Phillips as well as a fourth down stop on the Malakoff 25-yard line.
Finally West exploded for a big play, with a 66-yard TD pass with 10:55 left.
Malakoff rallied for 3-yard run from Duce Hart with 2:33 remaining. The two point try came up just short as did the Tigers’ upset bid, 14-12.
