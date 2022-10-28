Sports: Malakoff Tigers gobble up Mexia

The Malakoff Tigers returned to Tiger Stadium on Thursday night for their home finale and senior night, playing host to the Mexia Blackcats.
The Tiger offense and defense shined again in another complete game as they cruised past Mexia by the score of 55-13 to extend their winning streak to seven straight.
Malakoff blew out to a 27-0 halftime edge and added three more touchdowns in the third period to salt the game away.
Entering the final week, Quarterback Mike Jones has tossed 12 touchdown passes, while Jayson Tennyson has run for a dozen. Jones, just a sophomore has hit almost 68% of his passes.
The Tigers (8-1; 5-0) close the regular season on the road at the Groesbeck Goats on Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. looking to wrap up another perfect district run.
The Goats took the measure of Eustace, Thursday, besting the Bulldogs on Senior Night, 36-18. Groesbeck owned only a 7-6 lead at halftime, but scored 15 more in the third.
Ryan McKee accounted for the Bulldogs’ touchdowns, throwing for two and running for another.
Cross Roads visited Axtell and managed only a field goal in a 55-3 loss.
Athens was outscored at Chapel Hill 48-28, while Bownsboro led at halftime, 23-14, only to fall 48-23.
