Sports: Malakoff teams dominate area track meet

Malakoff boys and girls track teams outpointed all others at the District 17-18 Area Meet at Eustace on Friday.
The Malakoff boys scored 104, while the girls raked in 141.
Malakoff’s Rayona Runnels led all of the girls in total points with 42 points scored. She won first in the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash, as well as the long jump. Runnels picked up a second place finish in the triple jump. She qualified for the regional meet in all of those individual events.
Rylann Loper was first in the 100 meter hurdles and runner-up in the 300 meter hurdles.
Two Malakoff relay teams earned silver. The 4x200 team included Shataria Dowell, Taniya Fuller, Jermya Hart and Heaven Smith. On the 4x100 were Fuller, Kate McCoy, Ava Perkins and Runnels.
Eustace girls scored 64 points, fifth among the teams at the competition. Sadie Jo Long won the 300 meter hurdles and Emma Bell second in the long jump to lead the Eustace group on before the home fans.
The Malakoff boys got a first place finish from Michael Jones in the discus. Chauncey Hogg ranked second in the triple jump, while Austin Massengill was second in the high jump. Joel Boedecker picked up another second place for the Tigers in the 800 meter run. He was third in the 400.
Malakoff’s 4x200 team of Jeremy Hicks, Chauncey Hogg, Corey Phillips and Jayson Tennyson also took silver.
With two wins, Ryan Porte of Eustace ranked tied for fourth in total points among boys competing at the event. Port scored 10 each for first place finishes in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
Eustace scored 50 points overall, ranking the Bulldogs sixth overall at the meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.