Seldom does a team make it through a whole district schedule without some team rising up to make a challenge and that was the case for Malakoff against Teague Friday.
Malakoff won 32-18 but had some tense moments in the second half before improving their record to 6-1, 3-0 in district. Malakoff entered the game favored by 28 in the Harris Ratings over the improving Lions, who had won district games over Buffalo and Eustace after a 0-3 start.
Malakoff trailed briefly when Teague took an 18-17 lead in the third quarter, but they answered with a 17-yard Jason Tennyson run and two point conversion. The Tigers capped their scoring with a 3-yard Tennyson run.
The game opened as business as usual for Malakoff, scoring on a 1-yard Damien Jackson run and an 8-yard ramble by Jason Tennyson. After a Teague rally, cutting the margin to 14-12. Juan Gonzales booted a field goal to put the Tigers up five at intermission.
Brownsboro’s playoff hopes took a severe hit on Friday, with a 35-34 loss to Bullard. Panther’s quarterback tied the game on a 12-yard pass to Noah Hill as the clock ticked down to all zeroes. The PAT sent the Bullard homecoming crowd home happy.
Brownsboro held a 14-0 lead after two Antrone Campbell runs before Bullard dented the scoreboard. The Panthers overcame the Bears and opened up a 21-14 halftime lead.
Brownsboro is now 2-5 and 0-3 in district, with an open date Friday.
Athens also led early against Henderson, jumping ahead 13-0, before the Lions heated up. Each team racked up more than 400 yard of offense in the 48-34 Henderson win. Athens is 0-3 in district, when state ranked Kilgore visits, Friday.
The other three Henderson County area schools in action couldn’t get off the goose egg, Friday.
Mabank ran into the state’s No. 3 team in Class 4A Division 1, dropping a 40-0 decision to Anna.
Groesbeck shut out Kemp 34-0, while East Texas Homeschool Sports made Homecoming night uncomfortable for Trinidad, beating the Trojans, 54-0.
