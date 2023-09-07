The Malakoff Tigers jumped in the Class 3A Division 1 Harris Weekly power ratings to second replacing the team they throttled last week.
Malakoff beat Grandview 51-21, Friday, on the Zebras home field to jump from No. 5. Grandview dropped to 13th after the loss.
Defending state champion Franklin remains in first, three points ahead of the Tigers.
Other Henderson County teams in Class 3A are Kemp, coming in 91st and Eustace, slotted at No. 98.
Class 4A-Divison 1 features two teams at the top who are favorites in Athens’ and Mabank’s districts. Chapel Hill, from District 9-4A is No. 1. The Bulldogs visit the Hornets on Oct. 27. Anna is second. They will be host to the Mabank Panthers on Oct. 6.
Kilgore, from 9-4A holds the 9th spot, while Henderson has risen to No. 25. Lindale, following a loss to Pine Tree, fell to 29th. Palestine is one spot behind the Eagles at 30th.
After two games, Athens is No. 57, while Mabank is No. 72.
Brownsboro has been climbing in Class 4A Division 2 to the 47th spot.
Carthage, despite staying unbeaten, is now No. 3, behind Wimberley and Cuero.
In Class 2A Division 1, Cross Roads is No. 101, one slot behind this week’s opponent, Bruceville-Eddy.
