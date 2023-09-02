Sports: Malakoff romps at Grandview

Grandview fans were probably not expecting the bolt of lightening that struck the Zebras Friday in the battle of highly ranked Class 3A teams.
Malakoff was a scoring machine in the first half, zapping Grandview for 48 points before intermission. The final was 51-21, but it wasn’t that close.
Jerrion Hall ran for 54-yard score to give Malakoff an early lead, only to have the Zebras answer for a 7-7 tie. The Tigers regained the advantage when Mike Jones zipped the final 22 yards for a 14-7 lead. The Tigers added a quick strike on an 81-yard run by Hall to end the first quarter up 21-7.
Jones cranked up his arm in the second quarter, connecting with Kaylan Davis from 14 yards and a touchdown. Chauncey Hogg scored next to give Malakoff a 34-7 lead.
To add to the shock for Grandview, Malakoff went up 41-7 when Davis stepped in front of a pass and reached the end zone. Another interception return, this one by Jack Hustead, gave the Tigers their final first half score and a 48-7 lead.
Malakoff’s last points of the night came from the leg of Jacob Padron who drilled it through from 42 yards away.
Hall led Malakoff rushers with 155 yards on 6 carries and two touchdowns. The Malakoff defense intercepted the Zebras five times with Hustead stealing two.
Malakoff puts its 2-0 record on the line Friday against Salado who seized a 48-47 win over Rudder in their second game.
