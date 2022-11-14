Sports: Malakoff roars in playoff opener over Madison

Malakoff ran its win streak to nine with an easy victory over Madison, Friday.

They haven't lost since Grandview came to Malakoff in September, (above)

Bi-district champ Tigers shutout Madison, 62-0

By Blaine Clamon

CORSICANA — The 2022 playoff journey began for the Malakoff Tigers on a chilly Friday night at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium. Fresh off a district title and an eight-game winning streak, the Tigers squared off with the Dallas-Madison Trojans in the bi-district round in Region 2 of the 3A, Division I playoffs.

Madison entered after a 5-5 season, with a 5-3 district record, finishing in fourth place of 7-3A, Division I. The Trojans rode a three-game winning streak before they were shutout by Grandview, 59-0, in their last game.

The Tigers continued their hot streak in the cold weather as they recorded their third shutout in four games, blanking the Trojans by the score of 62-0, clinching the bi-district title.

Malakoff (10-1) moves on to the area round to face the Winnsboro Red Raiders.

