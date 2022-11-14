Sports: Malakoff roars in playoff opener over Madison

Bi-district champ Tigers shutout Madison, 62-0
By Blaine Clamon
CORSICANA — The 2022 playoff journey began for the Malakoff Tigers on a chilly Friday night at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium. Fresh off a district title and an eight-game winning streak, the Tigers squared off with the Dallas-Madison Trojans in the bi-district round in Region 2 of the 3A, Division I playoffs.
Madison entered after a 5-5 season, with a 5-3 district record, finishing in fourth place of 7-3A, Division I. The Trojans rode a three-game winning streak before they were shutout by Grandview, 59-0, in their last game.
The Tigers continued their hot streak in the cold weather as they recorded their third shutout in four games, blanking the Trojans by the score of 62-0, clinching the bi-district title.
Malakoff (10-1) moves on to the area round to face the Winnsboro Red Raiders.
