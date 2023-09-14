Sports: Malakoff reaches top in Harris ratings

The Malakoff Tigers occupy the No. 1 spot in Class 3A Division 1 in this week’s Harris Ratings.
The service that slots all the 11-Man teams in the state placed the Tigers ahead of defending state champion Franklin and Brock who eliminated them from the playoffs last season.
The Tigers’ district 8-3A Division 1 opponent Teague is ranked 26th. Eustace is 93rd and Kemp 96th.
In Class 4A Division 1, Chapel Hill, from District 9-4, leads the pack. Other teams in the tough district include Kilgore, ranked 12th and Palestine 32nd, Lindale, 36th and Henderson, 38th. Athens, coming off two straight wins has climbed to No. 42, while Jacksonville is 60th. This week’s Athens opponent is Kaufman, slated 53rd.
The No. 2 team in the classification, Anna, from District 8-4A, sits at No. 2. Mabank, also from that district remained 72nd.
Class 4A Division 2 is led by Silsbee, who slipped by Carthage. Brownsboro’s 3-0 record is good enough for the 42nd slot. Brownsboro’s District 8-4A Division 2 figures to be a tough ride with Carthage on top, followed by No. 19 Bullard, No. 21 Van, No. 22 Center and No. 36 Canton. Rusk, who lost to Athens 45-38 last week is 48th.
Class 2A Division 1 has Timpson on top. Cross Road’s District 7 is headed by Kerens at No. 36. Cayuga holds the No. 68 ranking. Cross Roads, off to a 3-0 start is No. 91.
