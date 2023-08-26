Sports: Malakoff quick out of chute

The Malakoff Tigers tore into West Rusk Friday night like a team on a mission to make another playoff run.
The state semi-finalist from 2022 scored 42 points in the first half en-route to a 56-14 win at Tiger Stadium. Malakoff outgained the Raiders 387 to 141 and only faced four third downs and two fourth downs in the game. West Rusk only converted 4 of 14 third downs.
Malakoff took an early lead when James Studley ran the opening kick back 74 yards. They followed it with a drive capped by a 22-yard pass from Mike Jones to Chauncey Hogg.
After West Rusk scored, Malakoff ran their first quarter lead to 21-7 on a 47 yard run from Jerrion Hall. Early in the second period Bubba Hicks trotted in from 49-yards away to send the Tigers up 28-7.
Malakoff added additional touchdowns by Hall and Hog to gain a 42-14 halftime lead. The Tigers shut out the Raiders in the second half while scoring once each in the third and fourth quarters.
Jones had a hot night throwing the ball, connecting on 10-12 for 119 yards.
Malakoff ran for 252 yards, with four backs getting at least 45 yards. Hall led with 85 yards on four carries.
Hogg had five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers take to the road next week against Grandview. The Zebras beat Glen Rose 35-7 in their opener.
