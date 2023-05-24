Sports: Malakoff post season honors

Malakoff post season honors
Baseball
Corey Phillips - 2nd Team Academic All State
Kaidan Holyfield - Honorable Mention Academic All State
Mike Jones - District MVP
Jack Hustead - District Newcomer of the Year
Jaxson Jedlicka - 1st Team All District Pitcher
Judson McNaughton - 1st Team All District Infield
Wyatt Wallace - 1st Team All District Infield
Corey Phillips - 1st Team All District Outfield
Jason Tennyson - 1st Team All District Outifled
Gus Magee - 1st Team All District DH
Asa Mondragon - 2nd Team All District Pitcher
Kaidan Holyfield - 2nd Team All District Outfield
Loden Jamison - 2nd Team All District Catcher
Golf
Austin Massingill - 2nd Team Academic All State
Aubrey Griffith - Honorable Mention Academic All State
