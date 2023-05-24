Sports: Malakoff post season honors

Malakoff post season honors

Baseball

Corey Phillips - 2nd Team Academic All State

Kaidan Holyfield - Honorable Mention Academic All State

Mike Jones - District MVP

Jack Hustead - District Newcomer of the Year

Jaxson Jedlicka - 1st Team All District Pitcher

Judson McNaughton - 1st Team All District Infield

Wyatt Wallace -  1st Team All District Infield

Corey Phillips - 1st Team All District Outfield

Jason Tennyson - 1st Team All District Outifled

Gus Magee - 1st Team All District DH

Asa Mondragon - 2nd Team All District Pitcher

Kaidan Holyfield - 2nd Team All District Outfield

Loden Jamison - 2nd Team All District Catcher

Golf

Austin Massingill - 2nd Team Academic All State

Aubrey Griffith - Honorable Mention Academic All State

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you