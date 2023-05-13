Sports: Malakoff jumper wins state medal

Malakoff senior Rayona Runnels made her final meet count, taking the bronze medal in the Class 3A State Track Meet in Austin, Thursday.
Runnels came from behind on her fifth jump of the day, with a leap of 18 feet and four inches. Going into that round, her best had been 17 feet 7 inches.
Runnels placed behind Taylor Nunez of Universal City Randolph, whose winning leap traveled 20 feet 2.5 inches. It was Nunez’ second straight state title and a new meet record. Yierra Flemings of Cameron Yoe was second at 18 feet 8.25 inches.
Runnels’ jump withstood a challenge from fourth place Abby Elmore of Gunter, who recorded an 18-3.25 on her final try.
The 2023 track season has brought several awards for Runnels. At area, Runnels led all of the girls in total points score and qualified for regional in all her events.
Only the top two finishers in each event at the regional level earn a state bid.
