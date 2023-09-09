The Malakoff Tigers continued to stifle opponents with a 42-0 blanking of Salado at Midway High School.
The Tigers again started fast and held a 28-0 edge at halftime against a 2-0 Salado team that had overcome a 34-point deficit the week before.
The Tigers opened the scoring by driving to the 2-yard-line, setting up a TD run by Bubba Hicks. Malakoff led 7-0 after the first period.
In the second quarter Malakoff drove the length of the field with Jerrion Hall slicing through the Eagles for a 14-yard score.
Chauncey Hogg made it 21-0 when he grabbed a 12-yard-pass from Mike Jones.
Hall scored again before half time on a six-yard run.
Malakoff competed its scoring in the third quarter. Bubba Hicks’ 11-yard scoot made it 35-0 Malakoff. Jones added the finishing touch, hitting paydirt from the 2.
The Tigers defense turned back all Salado efforts in the game as they continue to dominate opponents that were competitive last year.
Last year Malakoff came from behind to beat Salado, 29-27.
While the defense has allowed only 33 points this season, they’re averaging over 40 points-per-game
Jones was extremely accurate against Salado, hitting 18 of 21 for 164 yards and a score. Hogg was his favorite receiver with 9 catches that accounted for Hall carried it eight times for 117 yards, while scoring twice.
Against Saledo, Parker Poteete, Doc Renberg and James Studley led tacklers with 9 each.
Malakoff travels to Gladewater, Friday to meet the 0-3 Bears.
