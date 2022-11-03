Sports: Malakoff hangs a regular season ending goose egg on Goats

The Malakoff Tigers, coming off a 55-13 home win over Mexia on their Senior Night, closed the regular season on Thursday at the Groesbeck Goats, looking to carry their winning streak into the postseason and clinch district.
Malakoff took the 28-0 lead at halftime and never looked back in another complete performance, shutting out Groesbeck by the final score of 48-0.
The Tigers finish the regular season at 9-1 and a perfect 6-0 to win the 8-3A, Division I title. Malakoff now awaits their playoff opponent and location for the
bi-district round.
Elsewhere on Thursday, Kemp thumped Eustace 54-0. The Yellowjackets scored 40 after intermission in front of the home crowd.
Kerens defeated Cross Roads, 20-7 to finish 3-7 in a battle of Bobcats.
