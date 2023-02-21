Sports: Malakoff girls make third round

Malakoff girls make third round
By Rich Flowers
The Malakoff Lady Tigers ended the Little River Academy playoff run on Friday, with a 48-40 in the Class 3A area round win in Italy.
Malakoff had the hot hand early, scoring the first six points of the game, then building a 17-3 lead before the Lady Bees started chipping away.
Malakoff out-shot Academy, 40% to 30%. The Lady Tigers also enjoyed a narrow rebounding edge, 34-30. Neither team was hot from the free-throw line. Malakoff hit 50% from the stripe to 38% for the Bees.
Malakoff is now 23-10, while Little River Academy ends an outstanding year with a 29-8 record. The Bees won District 19-3A, then defeated Franklin 44-34 in bi-district. Malakoff routed Keene, 70-37 in their bi-district game.
The Lady Tigers also started fast in that one, scoring 24 in the first quarter.
Malakoff faces No. 1 ranked Fairfield in the regional quarterfinal, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Navarro College in Corsicana.
The Lady Eagles have destroyed their two playoff opponents, mashing a good Mildred team, 71-26 on Friday and Rogers 83-28 in bi-district.
In December, Fairfield won the Athens tournament, swamping LaPoynor, 64-21 in the final.
The LaPoynor Flyerettes will see some familiar faces in their Class 2A third-round playoff as they return to Athens to meet district foe, Frankston at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.
The Flyerettes and Maidens split two district games. In the latest match-up, Frankston won 46-44 at home.
