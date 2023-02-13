Sports: Malakoff girls in playoff action, Monday

After finishing the regular season with a playoff spot, Malakoff is set to play Keene in the girls basketball, Bi-District round, Monday.
Tip off is set for 6:00 at the Navarro College Gym and the Keene Chargers will be the designated home team.
Keane took third in District 17-3A with an 8-4 record. They are 25-8 for the season. They average 46.9 points per game.
Malakoff is the runner-up in District 18, after losing to Rice 71-50, Friday, in an extra game to decide the top seed. With the win, Rice is riding a 10 game win streak.
Malakoff is 21-10 and 11-4 in district. The Lady Tigers had won four straight before the Rice game.
The Brownsboro Bearettes also play Monday night at Paris. District runner-up Brownsboro, meets third seed Paris. The Bearettes are 22-7, while Paris is 14-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.