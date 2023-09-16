Malakoff galloped past Gladewater, 51-7, Friday, scoring five first half touchdowns.
Malakoff finished non-district with a 4-0 mark.
The Tigers hit two long touchdown passes against the Bears and added 68-yard run by Bubba Hicks.
Malakoff scored first on a 9-yard pass from Mike Jones to Kayland Davis. Jones again went to the air for the second store, a 37-yard strike to Chauncey Hogg.
Gladewater answered with a touchdown pass of their own and the first quarter ended with Malakoff up 14-7.
Jarien Hall and Bubba Hicks crossed the goal on short runs in the second quarter, opening up a 28-7 lead. Jones accounted for the final first-half score when he hit Jakerry Smallwood for a pass play covering 63-yards.
Malakoff struck again in the third quarter, when Jones collaborated with Hogg on a 50-yard score. Landon Boswell’s 25 yard run gave the Tigers a 45-7 lead after the third.
Malakoff crossed the goal a final time in the fourth period on a two-yard run by Jerrion Hall.
Jones finished with 10-17 passing for 238 yards and four touchdowns. Hicks led rushers with 105 yards despite only three carries.
Hogg covered 115 yards on four catches for two scores to lead receivers.
Malakoff opens District 8-3A Division 1 next week at Kemp. The Yellowjackets defeated Rice 28-0, Friday, for their first win.
