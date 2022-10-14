Sports: Malakoff bruises Eustace Bulldogs

EUSTACE — The Malakoff Tigers traveled up the road to Eustace on Friday night for a district showdown with the Bulldogs, seeking their sixth straight win.
After the Tigers recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, Damien Jackson punched in a ten-yard rushing touchdown and Malakoff struck first, 7-0.
After a short Bulldog punt, Corey Phillips caught a 27-yard TD pass from Mike Jones and it was 14-0.
Following a failed fake punt attempt, the Tigers made it 22-0 after a one-yard TD run by Jackson and a two-point conversion by Jason Tennyson.
Josh Garcia’s 20-yard touchdown catch made it 29-0 and after a shanked punt, Zack Studley’s five-yard touchdown reception made it 36-0 going into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, the Tigers added a 17-yard touchdown catch by Austin Massingill, a 50-yard punt return TD by Chauncey Hogg, a pick-six from Corey Phillips and a rushing touchdown by Bubba Hicks to lead 63-0 at halftime.
Malakoff never looked back as they cruised to the 77-0 victory.
The Tigers (7-1; 4-0) head into their open week before playing their home finale on Oct. 28 against Mexia at 7:30 p.m.
