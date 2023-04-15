The sun shone brightly on the Malakoff Tigers and Lady Tigers at the District 18-3A track meet in Eustace, Thursday.
Both teams came away with a bundle of medals in outscoring all of the other teams in the district.
The Malakoff boys scored 201 points to best Scurry-Rosser, with 118. Eustace placed fourth with 102 points.
Chauncey Hogg finished first in the 100 meter dash, with teammate Corey Phillips second.
Malakoff finished 1-2-3 in the 400 meter dash, with Joel Boedecker winning, followed by Michael Elliott and Austin Massengill.
Boedecker also won the 800 meters.
Malakoff took first in the 4x100 relay, with Jeremy Hicks, Chauncey Hogg, Corey Phillips and Jason Tennyson winning the medal.
Another Malakoff win came in the 4x200, run by Kayland Davis, Hicks, Phillips and Tennyson.
In the field events, Hogg won the long jump and Michael Jones took the discus. Hogg was best in the triple jump, with Massengill winning the high jump.
Eustace had several athletes place at the boy's meet. Ryan Porte doubled with first place wins in the 1600 and 3200 runs. David French entered the winning toss in the shot put.
The Malakoff girls scored 214.5 points to win the meet, followed by Eustace in second with 169.5.
The Lady Tigers’ Rayona Runnels won several the events,including the 100 meter dash and the 200 meters. Rylann Roper won gold in the 4x100 meter hurdles.
Malakoff scored big in the relays, with Tania Fuller Kate McCoy, Ava Perkins and Rayona Runnels taking the 4x100, Shantar Dowell, Fuller, Jermya Hart and Heaven Smith in the 4x200 and Loper, Katitlyn Massengill, Ruthie Passmore and and Ava Perkins winning the 4x400.
In field events, Malakoff scored wins with Rayona Runnels in the long jump, Aubrey Griffith in the shot put, D’asia Fulton in the discus and Runnels again in the triple jump.
For the Eustace girls, Ali Whitehead won the 400 meter dash.
Miller Page dominated the 1600- and 3200-meter runs, to bring home a pair of gold medals.
