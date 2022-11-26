Soirts: Maakoff advances with win over West

Malakoff met the challenge of a tough West Team, eliminating the team that knocked them from the playoffs a year ago.

 Rich Flowers

The Malakoff Tigers rolled into the regional semifinals on Friday night in Corsicana, fresh off dominant wins against Dallas-Madison and Winnsboro, to take on the West Trojans in a battle of 11-win teams.

After a tight first half, the Tigers held the 14-7 lead at halftime. They put up 21 more points and never looked back in the 35-14 victory, avenging last year’s playoff  defeat against the Trojans.

Mike Jones figured in two long first half scores for the Tigers, thowing a TD pass and running for 73-yards. Jason Tennyson added the other three scores on runs of 3,16 and 43.

Malakoff (12-1) moves on for another playoff rematch against the Grandview Zebras with a trip to state on the line. Grandview fended off Malakoff late, 21-17, on September 7th for the Tigers’ only loss this season. This will also be the first playoff meeting since 2020, when the Tigers defeated the Zebras, 24-21, in the regional semis.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 in Waxahachie

