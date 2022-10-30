English Victorian novelist Sir Edward George Earle Bulwer-Lytton (yes, that was his real name) said it best, “It was a dark and stormy night”. In the murkey twilight, Mabank took the field versus the Community High School Braves playing its final home game of the season. As the dark rains blanketed the fans who braved the elements, the Panther’s struggle against self-inflicted wounds and a stingy Community defense culminated in a heartbreaking 37-14 loss.
The Panthers won the toss deferring their choice to the second half. Community took the opening kick and scored in about 7 plays. Their biggest yardage was gained throwing to their big playmaker, Quinton Hall, out of the backfield on a medium crossing route where he was wide open behind the linebackers. They would run this play again in the second half with similar big gain results. The Braves ran a few more passing plays, but over 95% of their play selection was running. Before the Panthers knew it, their offense had gone 2 possessions with one turnover and found themselves down 17-0. On their third drive, though the Panthers rode Cody Chapman as they have most of the season all the way down to the goal line. The drive was threatened when the ball jarred loose at the 1, but Hagen Tijerina alertly covered it at the 4. Chapman pierced the goal line two plays later. Mabank went for 2 points after both scores. The first was stopped short and the Panthers trailed 17-6. The Panther defense returned to the field looking ready to yield another score, but a Cayden Truelove QB pressure led to an intentional grounding call creating a 4th and 27. River Medlin was sacked on the conversion try and the Panthers took over on their own 47 late in the 2nd quarter. Mabank drove the field pounding Community over and over again with Chapman as the workhorse. He got them to the 3 where a play action flare pass to Jayden Rogers brought the Panthers within 5. This time, the 2-point conversion was good and with :04 left in the first half, the Panthers set to kick off with all the momentum on their side. But once the kicker’s foot hit the ball, that momentum was gone. The kick was fielded by Hall at about his 35. He immediately found an opening and 65 untouched yards later; the score had ballooned to 24-14. The sparse crowd was as stunned as they were drenched. With no marching bands in attendance, half time was spent watching the downpour come and go listening to every rain-themed song the PA announcer could find to play (though he didn’t play “Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain”, which was a disappointment).
The first half was ugly offense. If no adjustments could be made, the defense would have to deliver just like on Homecoming. But with the deteriorated conditions and the Braves having the defensive upper hand made this a tall order. They would need stops and turnovers if the tide would be turned. The note of hope was that Mabank would receive the 2nd half kickoff and, even after a first half offensive performance that left so much to be desired, they were still in the game. Had they not surrendered an uncontested score so late in the first half, the mood in the stadium would have been much different.
The second half, though, would not improve for the offense. Long yardage situations were the result of getting behind the chains on the early downs. Third and long became 4th and long which became turnovers on downs. The Panthers had stopped the Braves and were driving deep into Community territory when a hard run for 8 yards and a first down also yielded another fumble. It was a microcosm of the night. Credit goes to the Braves defense for having the Panther’s number and playing well in those adverse conditions.
The Mabank defense showed up in the 2nd half but couldn’t turn the tide. They got the stops as best they could, but this is not a scoring or impenetrable defense. The Community defense played well and the offense better, but the Mabank offense just could not get out of its own way enough to close the gap.
Additionally, this was the last game I’ll be able to attend in person this season unless circumstances result in a playoff appearance. If you will indulge me, having watched many of these Seniors play since the helmets weighed more than they did, I wanted to say a very heartfelt “thank you” to both of them for the excitement they have given and to their parents for sharing them with us for these many years. Good luck in your future endeavors and stay strong. been fun.
