Sports: Mabank falls to No.3 Anna

The Mabank Panthers started District play Friday night against new district foe, the Anna Coyotes. This was a game of firsts for the Panthers as Anna was both their first district game and the first true aerial attack they faced. In the end, Mabank was unable to gain enough momentum on offense to counter the Anna attack falling 40-0.
Anna came in ranked at No. 3 overall in Division 4A. Their Senior QB, Evan Bullock, had time in the pocket for most of the game allowing their deep receiving corps time to settle into the soft spots of the Mabank zone. To mix up the action, Anna threw effective swing passes to the backs and tunnel and wide receiver screens on the edge to great effect. When not pass blocking, the O-Line provided solid run blocking for Jambres Dunbar who was able to take advantage of a missing Ty Reedy at middle linebacker and pick up good yardage.
The Mabank offense had their work cut out for them as well to take advantage of any opportunity against the Coyotes. They were never really able to get out of the starting blocks with only a handful of plays in Anna’s side of the 50. The coaching staff slowed every possession to limit Anna’s possessions. Each huddle broke with around 9 seconds left on the play clock. With so many runs going off tackle or up the middle, it looked as if Mabank believed they had more power than speed to beat the Coyote defense. After a while, Anna stacked the box pinching down and cleaning up effectively. A bright spot of note on offense was Kyler Howeth who filled in very well for the missing Reedy at punter. Howeth’s punts pinned Anna back on or behind their own 21 on every occasion but two and his average looked to be over 30 yards per attempt.
The Coyotes started fast taking the opening kickoff the distance in three plays to open the scoring. To quote the great Yogi Berra, “It got late early out there” as the Anna scores started snowballing leading to 26 points at the end of Q1. They would add 2 scores in the third to round out the evening. The Anna defense also has significant speed and size. They are unafraid to initiate contact and play through the whistle. The Panther defense struggled in different ways against the Coyote offense. The speed of this team requires more than arm tackles and single tacklers. When swarming and wrapping up, the defense was effective at slowing Anna. When not, the impact was devastating.
How does one describe losses like these? What summary can be woven to be both completely honest, but respectful? When unfolding the events in retrospective beyond the stats and the final score, are there really any positives?
Actually, yes.
Overall, the Panthers played a clean game. Yes, there were penalties, but most could have gone either way and they were few. Building on that, while one can see the Coyote depth at almost every position, these Panthers are noticeably gritty, tough, and relentless. Every fan could see it. Throughout the entire game, they never stopped trying on either side of the ball. Never hung their heads. Never quit. The Panthers fought until the very end. Consider the entire 2nd and 4th quarters. The Panther defense adjusted and inched closer and closer. They recorded a key sack that led to a turnover on downs on a 4th and goal play. They made more tackles for loss than Anna. They caused key fumbles. They tipped several passes almost intercepting 4 until the 4th quarter when they finally did in the end zone. They held Anna scoreless for two quarters. Mabank never stopped playing which is a testament to their character and their coaching.
Does this loss sting? Find a shutout that doesn’t. But the measure of a man is in how many times he gets up; in how much fight burns in his heart compelling him to give his all and then some no matter the circumstance. And that determination and grit drove the Panthers from the opening through the closing whistles. The Panthers are now 0-1 in district.er 14.
