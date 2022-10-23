Sports: Mabank falls to Kaufman

Mabank hit the road to play Kaufman Friday night, renewing a district rivalry almost five years to the day since their last matchup. The stout Panther defense faced a stout run offense and though in control early, untimely penalties and mistakes became their undoing, falling to the Lions 31-7.
Kaufman averages just over 24 points per game relying 75% of the time on the run game – most notably, the Senior, Braxton Garmon, who consumes yardage at an average rate of 166.2 yards per game. The Lions don’t have much of an aerial presence, but the Sophomore QB, Ty Burleson, had thrown no interceptions through the first 7 games.
Leaning heavily on their defense to get stops in district play, the Panther offense has employed the strategy of slowing the pace of the game. As with Anna and Sulphur Springs, the Panthers once again burned swaths of time on each possession using almost the entire play clock before each snap.
The Lions opened the game on offense, but were unable to get any early traction. In fact, the scoreless tie would not be broken until the 2nd quarter when Mabank scored on a beautifully timed Hagen Tijerina pass to Kyler Howeth over the middle. That score came on Mabank’s second possession after Kaufman had been held scoreless on their first two. The Panthers had punched the Lions in the mouth and seized all momentum. The Lions fought back, though, scoring on their next drive to tie the score.
And then the momentum changed hands and the Lions would not relinquish it.
Following the Lion scoring drive that featured Garmon through some impressive holes, the Panthers drove into Lion territory. A Jayden Rogers run was stuffed in the backfield for a loss of 9 and an ill-advised pass became the first of two interceptions and was returned inside the Panther 20. Three plays later, the Lions converted the INT to points and the half ended with the Panthers trailing 14-7.
The Panthers did not improve their fortunes in the second half. While they mounted portions of drives, they were never able to put a full drive together again. The Lion defenders up front were quick to shed their blocks and get into the backfield. Yards were gained on sheer will. But for the first time this season, the grit and toughness seemed to slip from Mabank’s grasp. The Lions began gaining more yardage on first downs and at least two of the Panther personal fouls came on long Kaufman runs magnifying the damage. However, there were bright spots. Burleson threw a bad pass of his own which became his first INT of the season with the Panther’s Holt returning it 33 yards to the Lion 33. The Mabank defensive secondary delivered blows, but not enough to stem the tide. The Lion ball carriers slipped through more and more tackles. The final touchdown of the game was a microcosm of the second half: on a tough 12-yard, the Mabank ball carrier had the ball simply pulled from his arm.
Twelve yards forward, fifty yards (and a touchdown) back.
The most difficult summaries to write are when a team’s showing falls short of their ability. This game joins the Canton game as good examples, but bears an additional scar; several key Panthers seemed to lose their will as the game slipped away. Not the whole team, but some. And it was tough to watch.
But all is not lost.
There are many things to appreciate about this team’s performance to date. The traits that define their determination all share a common fuel: Courage.
In sports as in life, courage is elemental to a strong will and desire to overcome. Courage is what pushed the Panthers in the comeback win over Brownsboro and has been evident in every loss when they fought to the very end. Courage is not a flame easily extinguished. If not careful, it can burn low and grow cold – so much so you might question whether you still have it. But it is there. It is sometimes hard to rekindle, but once you feel its spark, courage can quickly roar to life if you but let it. And if you’re honest with yourself, sometimes you realize the times you need the most courage is when your darkest hour is self inflicted. But in those moments, courage is your greatest asset. After this game, it is that level of courage the Panthers need. It was Winston Churchill who observed, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” Panther fans have seen the courage, but the Panthers themselves must rekindle it. Their chance will be on Senior Night against the Community Braves.
