Sports: Mabank defense delivers Homecoming shutout

The Mabank Panthers celebrated homecoming in their last non-district tilt of the season hosting the 2-2 Quinlan Ford Panthers. In a battle of similarly-matched teams, Mabank played their cleanest game so far and physically punished Quinlan’s offense celebrating the occasion with an 18-0 shutout.
Quinlan entered the game with a 2-2 record but with plenty of horsepower in the backfield, a capable offensive line, and a speedy, but porous defense. Per their tendencies, Quinlan’s attack leaned heavily on the run. There were perhaps 5 players that touched the ball besides the Quarterback. But four – Zalen Morales, JJ Jorzig, Alex Herron, and Dylan Seabolt – had over 95% of the touches. And Seabolt and Herron didn’t get touches until the second half.
Quinlan started the game well enough, taking the opening kickoff and marching down to the Mabank 21 where a fumble gave Mabank the ball. Mabank went 3-and-out and a muffed snap on the punt gave Quinlan the ball back right where they lost it. Three plays later, Quinlan gave it right back to Mabank at their own 15. Mabank still could not get on track and were forced to punt again, but this time, the punt backed Quinlan up to their own 36. They would only get inside the Mabank 20 one more time. Mabank, unlike their defense, was off to a slow start offensively. Mabank would not get it’s first first down until 8:26 remained in the 2nd Quarter. Once they got that first down, the offense started clicking. They took yards in chunks and converted a 4th and short from the Quinlan 30. Chapman, Rogers, and Gonzalez led the relentless ground assault and turned the momentum almost on sheer will. Gonzalez scampered for 15 on that drive down to the 13 and then took the opportunity on the next play to score. A wide open Cayden Truelove high-pointed the JJ Flores pass and the 2-point conversion put Mabank up 8-0 with 3:42 left in the 2nd. That would be the last real action as Mabank ended the half on a knee taking the 8-0 lead into the locker room.
The second half showed the defensive similarities as Mabank had to grind to get down to the Quinlan 16 to start the 2nd half. A muffed snap on the field goal caused a turnover on downs as Flores could not find a receiver while running for his life. Q3 closed out with the subsequent Quinlan drive going in the wrong direction. As the 4th quarter opened, tackles for loss and several Quinlan penalties saw them with 3rd and 48 from their own 30. But they would gain 34 yards to bring up 4th and 14 and a punt that went for a touch back. On the subsequent play, Jayden Rogers went for 41 to the Quinlan 39 followed by Cody Chapman for 28 to the 11 yard line. The Quinlan defense stood their ground and Mabank settled for a 10-yard field goal to push the lead to 11-0 with 8:22 remaining in the game. On the following Quinlan drive, self-inflicted wounds destroyed their momentum and the Mabank defense with punishing hits removed all hope. Quinlan would punt after a Mabank sack with 4:22 remaining. The Quinlan defense was stalwart for 2 plays, but Rogers would put the game completely out of reach on a gutsy 45-yard scamper off the left side. The PAT kick cemented the final score 18-0 though there was still 2:37 left. Quinlan looked to take advantage of a late hit penalty, but on 4th down, with 5 seconds remaining, Quinlan was swarmed at the 3 after an 18-yard run to end the game.
Three things stand out about this Mabank victory. First, Mabank played the most complete and cleanest game since the Brownsboro win with only 3 penalties called for 35 yards. Second, Quinlan constantly robbed themselves of momentum playing a very, very sloppy game. False starts, holding, delay of game, a false start after a delay of game call...all hurt Quinlan immensely. Third, and most important, was the Mabank defense. Several Mabank defenders continued their great play: Ty Reedy, Carson Manning, Kyler Howeth, Cayden Truelove, JJ Flores. Nick Dunn had a sack. Logan Smith had 6 tackles and a sack. Jaden Turnbaugh was a name heard on most every second half tackle. The defense came ready to play and administered some of the hardest hits seen in Mabank Memorial this season. Reedy and Manning were especially nasty arriving with ill intent time after time after time. The stars of tonight’s game are listed under heading of “Defense”.
The defense’s biggest test is next week as Mabank opens district play at home October 7 against the undefeated Anna Coyotes.
