Sports: Local teams rate in latest hoops poll

Local hoops teams remain in state rankings
From staff reports
The LaPoynor Boys held on to their No. 2 ranking among Class 2A Boys in this weeks Texas High School Basketball Coaches Poll. Lipan still occupied the top slot.
Martins Mill, which lost to LaPoynor twice, is the 6th ranked team.
Fairfield is top of the hill in Class 3A girls. The Lady Eagles, who won the Athens Tournament were 32-2 when the poll was released.
The Brownsboro Bearettes slipped into the Class 4A girls rankings at No. 24. The 16-4A District Champion Van held the No. 18 spot. The Lady Vandals have won 14 in a row.
Martins Mill has the No. 6 spot in Class 2A. LaPoynor is 17th.
Texas State High School Basketball Coaches Poll
Class 2A Boys
1. Lipan (30-1)
2. LaPoynor (26-7)
3. Farwell (24-4)
4. Reagan County (25-9)
5. New Home (24-7)
6. Martins Mill (24-6)
7. Douglass (28-3)
8. North Hopkins (25-6)
9. Dallardsville Big Sandy (25-6)
10. Timpson (18-3)
11. Flatonia (28-4)
12. Floydada (30-5)
13. Olton (23-5)
14. Stockdale (18-9)
15. Port Aransas (24-9)
16. Gruver (24-9)
17. Schulenburg (17-7)
18. New Deal (21-8)
19. Clarendon (16-10)
20. Beckville (26-7)
21. Tolar (25-7)
22. Santa Maria (19-9)
23. Grapeland (24-8)
24. Sam Rayburn (24-6)
25. Frankston (17-12)
Class 4A Girls
1. Glen Rose (34-1)
2. Boerne (30-1)
3. Waco La Vega (31-5)
4. Canyon (30-3)
5. Levelland (30-3)
6. Fredericksburg (30-4)
7. Hardin Jefferson (27-5)
8. Sunnyvale (29-5)
9. Beeville Jones (26-4)
10. Stephenville (29-4)
11. Sanger (27-5)
12. Geronimo Navarro (29-7)
13. Seminole (28-7)
14. Bishop (31-4)
15. Silsbee (29-3)
16. North Lamar (27-6)
17. Navasota (31-4)
18. Van (21-2)
19. Canyon Randall (23-7)
20. Godley (26-7)
21. Bay City (28-1)
22. Madisonville (30-4)
23. Gilmer (23-8)
24. Brownsboro (22-7)
25. Kennedale (17-11)
Class 3A Girls
1. Fairfield (32-2)
2. Tuscola Jim Ned (31-1)
3. Holliday (27-3)
4. Pottsboro (29-3)
5. Rio Hondo (24-3)
6. Peaster (27-5)
7. Mexia (30-4)
8. Columbus (26-4)
9. Winnsboro (26-8)
10. Edgewood (26-7)
11. Little River Academy (28-7)
12. Kountze (31-2)
13. Lorena (29-5)
14. Brock (29-6)
15. Wall (26-5)
16. Hitchcock (25-3)
17. Boling (25-6)
18. Huntington (27-6)
19. Jourdanton (28-4)
20. Gunter (25-9)
21. Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill (25-6)
22. Lytle (24-10)
23. Bushland (24-6)
24. Nacogdoches Central Heights (20-9)
25. Gladewater (24-9)
Class 2A Girls
1. Nocona (33-0)
2. New Home (27-4)
3. Lipan (28-3)
4. Tenaha (30-2)
5. Skidmore Tynan (34-2)
6. Martins Mill (26-6)
7. Panhandle (25-7)
8. Chireno (29-3)
9. Gruver (24-5)
10. Dallardsville Big Sandy (29-4)
11. Muenster (25-7)
12. Windthorst (25-4)
13. Premont (24-6)
14. Farwell (27-5)
15. Falls City (29-6)
16. Shiner (27-3)
17. LaPoynor (27-6)
18. Sundown (23-8)
19. Merit Bland (24-4)
20. Timpson (26-8)
21. Wellington (21-9)
22. Ozona (28-5)
23. Cisco (25-6)
24. Clarendon (26-6)
25. Ropes (25-6)
