Sports: Local Cross Country Runners bring back state honors

Henderson County Cross Country athletes took on the best in the state at Round Rock, Saturday, with Cross Roads and Eustace bringing back high honors.
Eustace placed 2nd among Class 3A Boys. Junior Ryan Porte led the way for the Bulldog runners. Porte placed 6th overall among the almost 150 starters. Jayden King came in at No. 24, while Landen Miranda and Jaden Stout were 48th and 49th respectively.
The Cross Roads girls were 11th among the Class AA teams. Junior Cassity Turner was second overall. Calista Turner, a junior, also competed well coming in 17th. Emily White of LaPoynor was in the No. 26 slot.
Also in Class AA, Mattie Burns of Martins Mill finished 68th.
The Cross Country course is 5,000 meters long, or approximately 3.1 miles long, for the high school events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.