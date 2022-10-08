Sports: Lions gobble up Athens turnovers

The only thing that stopped Athens, Friday night in Henderson, was their own turnovers.
The Lions beat the Hornets 48-34 on a night when neither team punted. The Lions intercepted four Athens passes to turn back Hornets' threats and set up their offense, led by 6 feet 5 quarterback Jacobe Robertson, with more chances to score.
Athens jumped to an early 7-0 lead when Ty Arroyo ran in from a yard out to finish a drive aided by runs by Zay Hull, who stayed busy for the Hornets throughout the night.
Athens recovered a fumble on the next Henderson possession and drive to another score, with Ryan Stiles providing the finishing touch on a one-yard scoot. Athens led 13-0 after the missed PAT.
Henderson resorted to a bit of trickery on its net possession when a backward pass to a wide receiver set up a thouchdown heave to Ajaydon Alexander.
After Henderson stopped Athens, Robertson got loose on a third down scramble that set his team up at the Athens 24. The Lions drove in to score and afer the PAT was missed the teams were locked in a 13-13 tie.
That's when the turnover bug bit Athens. Lions interceptions on the next two possessions set them up for a 27-13 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Arroyo cut the lead to seven when he connected with Eli Perkins for a 52-yard score. Athens got the ball back and appeared to have tied the game, but a touchdown run was called back because of a holding penalty. Arroyo's fouth and eight pass was intercepted to kill the Hornet's threat.
The Lions promptly marched down the field, with Robinson converting a fourth down run then hitting Alexander for a 43-yard score to open the lead to 34-20.
From that point, the Lions continued to score each time Athens appeared to be mounting a threat.
The loss makes the Hornets 2-5 for the season and 0-3 in District. Henderson is now 1-5.
