Sports: Lions gobble up Athens turnovers

Ty Arroyo follows his blocking on one of several successful runs he had against Henderson, Friday.

 Rich Flowers

The only thing that stopped Athens, Friday night in Henderson, was their own turnovers.

The Lions beat the Hornets 48-34 on a night when neither team punted. The Lions intercepted four Athens passes to turn back Hornets' threats and set up their offense, led by 6 feet 5 quarterback Jacobe Robertson, with more chances to score.

Athens jumped to an early 7-0 lead when Ty Arroyo ran in from a yard out to finish a drive aided by runs by Zay Hull, who stayed busy for the Hornets throughout the night.

Athens recovered a fumble on the next Henderson possession and drive to another score, with Ryan Stiles providing the finishing touch on a one-yard scoot. Athens led 13-0 after the missed PAT.

Henderson resorted to a bit of trickery on its net possession when a backward pass to a wide receiver set up a thouchdown heave to Ajaydon Alexander.

After Henderson stopped Athens, Robertson got loose on a third down scramble that set his team up at the Athens 24. The Lions drove in to score and afer the PAT was missed the teams were locked in a 13-13 tie.

That's when the turnover bug bit Athens. Lions interceptions on the next two possessions set them up for a 27-13 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Arroyo cut the lead to seven when he connected with Eli Perkins for a 52-yard score. Athens got the ball back and appeared to have tied the game, but a touchdown run was called back because of a holding penalty. Arroyo's fouth and eight pass was intercepted to kill the Hornet's threat.

The Lions promptly marched down the field, with Robinson converting a fourth down run then hitting Alexander for a 43-yard score to open the lead to 34-20.

From that point, the Lions continued to score each time Athens appeared to be mounting a threat.

The loss makes the Hornets 2-5 for the season and 0-3 in District. Henderson is now 1-5.

