After a crisp first quarter, the Athens fell victim to a high-flying Lindale Eagles team, Friday at Bruce Field.
The 63 points by Lindale is the most against the Hornets since the same Eagles rambled for 64 one-year-ago. But before the Lindale avalanche, Athens had some offensive highlights of their own.
Ty Arroyo tossed a 34-yard touchdown touchdown pass to Jermarius Moore and another covering 10 yards to Jorien Ray.
After the second score, Athens enjoyed a 14-6 lead, but didn’t score again until hard-running Zay Hull went for a 35-yard touchdown.
Lindale improved its record to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district. Athens dropped to 2-4 and 0-2 after the loss.
The Lindale offense was operated by Quarterback Clint Thurman, who scored on runs of 15 and 7 yards and threw for scores covering 37 and 11 yards. Marcus Field was on the receiving end of both tosses.
Devin Daniels scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards to polish off Lindale drives, while Patrick Daniels scored on runs of 3 and 5.
Lindale defensive back Hudson Legrow stepped in front of a Ty Arroyo pass in the 3rd Quarter and sped 34 yards for pick-6.
Next week, Athens travels east to Henderson. The Lions were off this week after losing to Lindale, 44-17, on Sept. 23.
