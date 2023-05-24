Sports: Legendary back Jim Brown set the standard

How good was Jim Brown? Let’s just say, no back dominated his era like Number 32.
Even today, when I see some of those highlight reels, I’m amazed at some of the situations Brown could power through. There’s one of a sweep against the Dallas Cowboys when it seemed everyone but Tex Schramm had a shot but couldn’t keep him out of the endzone. When Brown crossed the goal, Pokes were hanging on his back in a futile effort to keep him from hanging six on the visitor’s side of the scoreboard.
Brown was the back everyone knew was coming, but no one could stop. His career average yards per carry was 5.2. He is the only back to average more than 100 yards per game for his whole career.
His 1,863 yard gained in 1963, in a 14 game season stood as the record until O.J. Simpson’s 2,003 a decade later.
Brown was big for his time, 6 feet 2 and 230 pounds, but possessed enough speed to reel off long gainers after he cracked through the line. An effective weapon in his arsenal was a menacing stiff arm that stopped many tacklers in their tracks.
Brown was the league MVP in 1965, then announced his retirement the following July, at age 30.
Brown, the player carried a surly look on his countenance. He gave the appearance that, if given a choice, he’d prefer to run over you as opposed to around you.
After each carry, Browns would slowly peel himself off the turf and slowly meander back to the huddle. Then when the ball was snapped, he was at full speed again, ready to batter and brawl his way to another first down.
After Brown retired, he converted to an acting career. Unlike Joe Namath, who was pretty bad, Brown found his niche on the big screen. An early film was “The Dirty Dozen”, which seemed to fit his persona well. One of my favorites was the goofy, 1996 film, “Mars Attacks,” In true Jim Brown fashion, he survives the alien invasion and returns to his loving family.
Off the field, Brown was just as willing to speak his mind on social issues as he was to take on opposing defenders. In the 80s, he founded Amer-I-Can, to help young people in gangs reform their lives.
Brown was not a saint. He was arrested on multiple occasions on allegations of domestic violence.
“I’m no angel,” Brown said, while adding he had never been convicted of any crimes.
But on the gridiron, Brown easily takes his spot among the legends of the game.
A story published by CBS, not long after Brown’s recent passing at age 87, ranked the Top 25 NFL players of all time. Brown, 57 years after his retirement still came in third on the list, behind only Tom Brady and Jerry Rice.
