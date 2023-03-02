The LaPoynor Flyers overcame a battling Grapeland team, Tuesday, 88-74, in Athens, winning a game that featured scoring streaks by both teams.
LaPoynor was led by Evan Almeida, who lit up the Sandies with 28 points and was strong on the defensive end with five boards, three blocks and three steals. Four Flyers scored in double figures.
LaPoynor finished the first quarter up 28-13, but Grapeland responded and cut the lead to one point. LaPoynor exploded again and built a 43-30 lead.
The Flyers were up 50-34 at the half when Grapeland, aided by some timely three-point shooting rallied again to shave the difference to four. LaPoynor again pulled away and with 5:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, were again up by double digits, 68-57. Grapeland never threatened after that.
The win brings No. 2 LaPoynor’s record to 30-7. Grapeland’s season ended at 27-10, losing in the regional quarterfinal to LaPoynor for the second straight year. They were ranked 23rd going into the game with LaPoynor.
The Flyers meet Timpson in the regional tournament, 6 p.m. Friday in Athens. Timpson is 21-3 after blasting Tenaha, Tuesday. The held the No. 9 ranking in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Poll.
Martins Mill eliminated Frankston in the second game, Tuesday, 54-35. The Mustangs led throughout, opening up a 15-5 first quarter lead and keeping that 10 point margin at halftime, 26-16, By the end of the third quarter the Mustangs had the game in hand with a 39-21 edge.
Martins Mill meets Beckville in the regional tournament in Athens at 8 p.m., Friday.
Martins Mill was ranked 6th this week. Beckville held the No. 20 spot.
