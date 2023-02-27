Sports: LaPoynor, Martins Mill boys in Athens, Tuesday

LaPoynor and Martins Mill bring Top 10 Class 2A boys basketball teams to Athens, Tuesday for a double header in the regional quarterfinal round of the state playoffs.
LaPoynor meets Grapeland at 6 p.m., while Martins Mill and Frankston tip off at about 7:30 p.m.
The No. 2 LaPoynor Flyers were red-hot against Dawson, Thursday, while Grapeland scorched Rosebud-Lott on Friday to earn their spot.
The Flyers built a 7-point lead in the first minute of the game and led 25-9 at the quarter. Steals and rebounds led to fast breaks and easy buckets on the other end.
“The last game, we jumped out 14-2 then kind of had a little lull, so that’s one of the things we’ve been working on, getting the fast start and being able to maintain it,” Coach Jim Reid said. “They did a good job with the game plan and how they were guarding. Hitting shots early always helps.
The Flyers scored 30 in the second quarter to take a 55-23 lead into intermission. They cooled off a bit in the third and were actually outscored in the quarter 14-12.
In the final period, LaPoynor outscored Dawson 18-4. With 3:32 remaining Reid emptied the bench as the Flyers cruised to the victory.
LaPoynor got good work from starters Matthew Driskell, Cort Reid, Evan Almeida, Cooper Gracey and DiJuan Whitehead, plus good support off the bench.
With the win, the No.2 ranked Flyers are 29-7 on the season. They’ve won 16 in a row and haven’t lost since December. The Grapeland Sandies ran their record to 27-9 with a 73-44 whipping of Rosebud Lott. LaPoynor ended Grapeland’s season last year, with a 72-60 playoff win.
No. 6 Martins Mill was second to LaPoynor is District 19-2A and brings a 28-6 record into their game with Frankston, 18-13. Martins Mill beat the Indians there on Jan. 13, 34-31, but were more dominant at home, winning 51-27 on Feb. 2. The Mustangs galloped to a 31-7 halftime edge in that one.
