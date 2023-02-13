Sports: LaPoynor Flyers tame Mustangs

The LaPoynor Flyers completed a double dip of the Martins Mill Mustangs, Friday, with a road win, Friday, 60-47.
The victory was the 13th in a row for LaPoynor and rolled their District 19-2A record to 9-0, securing the district title.
The Flyers came out hot and sped to a 23-16 first quarter lead. By halftime, the Flyers edge was 35-24. They continued to pour it on in the third quarter, widening the margin to 52-31.
They had scored more than 90 points in each of their three wins before the Margins Mill visit.
The win completed a Flyer sweep of the two games against their chief rival. LaPoynor had defeated the Mustangs at home on Jan. 24 by a 53-48 score.
The Flyers will be at home, Tuesday, against a good Frankston team to close the regular season. The Indians are 17-12 and have locked up third place in district with a 5-4 record.
Other local boys games on Tuesday include Brownsboro hosting Van, Mabank at Canton, Eustace at Kemp, Malakoff at Rice and Cayuga at Cross Roads. Athens has completed its district season.
