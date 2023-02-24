Sports: LaPoynor Flyers breeze by Dawson

With an almost flawless start, the LaPoynor Boys took command against the Dawson Bulldogs and sped to an 85-41 win at Navarro College in Corsicana.
The Flyers built a 7 point lead in the first minute of the game and led 25-9 at the quarter. Steals and rebounds led to fast breaks and easy buckets on the other end.
“The last game, we jumped out 14-2 then kind of had a little lull, so that’s one of the things we’ve been working on, getting the fast start and being able to maintain it,” Coach Jim Reid said. “They did a good job with the game plan and how they were guarding. Hitting shots early always helps.
The Flyers scored 30 in the second quarter to take a 55-23 lead into intermission. They cooled off a bit in the third and were actually outscored in the quarter 14-12.
In the final period, LaPoynor outscored Dawson 18-4. With 3:32 remaining Reid emptied the bench as the Flyers cruised to the victory.
LaPoynor got good work from starters Matthew Driskell, Cort Reid, Evan Almeida, Cooper Gracey and DiJuan Whitehead, plus good support off the bench.
With the win, the No.2 ranked Flyers are 29-7 on the season. They’ve won 16 in a row and haven’t lost since December. Dawson finishes 24-8.
The Flyers move into the regional quarterfinals against the winner of the Grapeland, Rosebud-Lott game Friday night in Bryan. Grapeland is 26-9, while Lott is 27-6.
“They’re two excellent teams, Grapeland always has tradition going on and Rosebud-Lott is really good as well, Reid said. “We’re anxious to get to that next level, but we know every game from here on out gets tougher and tougher.”
