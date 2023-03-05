Sports: LaPoynor boys lock up state spot

LaPoynor boys lock up state spot
By Rich Flowers
The Martins Mill Mustangs came out of the chute at the Class AA Regional final on Saturday intent on flipping the script from the two previous matchups with LaPoynor this year, but the Flyers caught fire late in a 53-43, comeback win.
The win gives the Flyers the regional title and a berth in the state final four, Friday.
Martins Mill led 11-2 before the Flyers started connecting on the offensive end. LaPoynor and Martins Mill were tied at halftime, 24-24, and the Flyers held only a one-point edge after three.
But any thoughts of a Mustangs upset went out the window when the Flyers clamped down in the fourth quarter.
LaPoynor scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter than averted any comeback bid till the final horn.
The No. 2 Flyers are 32-7 headed to the state semifinal. Martins Mill wraps up the year with a 31-6 mark.
The regional tournament in Athens featured three highly competitive games before large, loud crowds. The Flyers had to come from behind to eliminate ninth ranked Timpson, 68-57, on Friday night.
The Bears led 48-44 going into the fourth quarter, but the Flyers worked their fourth quarter magic during a 15-1 outburst.
Dijuan Whitehead scored 19 and Cooper Gracey 18 to pace the Flyers.
LaPoynor is headed to the state tournament for the 11th time. The Flyers are slated to meet Flatonia (34-4) at 10 a.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The winner takes on the survivor of the Lipan (36-1), New Home game (31-7) at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Game time for the final is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
Last Year, LaPoynor lost in the state semifinal to Clarendon, 69-60. Clarendon went on to win the title, 65-51 over Lipan.
In 2020, LaPoynor was ranked No, 1 in Class A and set to meet Slidell for the title when the finals were canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Later, LaPoynor and Class AA Martins Mill learned that their stellar seasons wouldn't go unrecognized as the University Interscholastic League determined that they would be co-state champions in their respective divisions.
