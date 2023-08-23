Sports: Lady Hornets blitz Terrell

The Athens Lady Hornets volleyball team rolled to a home win, Tuesday, over Terrell, 3-0.
The sweep came in the final game before the Athens Tournament begins on Thursday.
Each set featured a hot streak from the Lady Tigers with Athens able to overcome them to get the win,
Athens opened fast in the first set, speeding out to a 14-4 lead before Terrell narrowed the gap. Athens scored the final points for a 25-20 win.
Set two saw Terrell take a lead, only to have Athens overtake them and hang up another 25-20 win.
Terrell again led in set three before Athens caught up. The Lady Hornets closed it out, 25-21.
The Tournament at Athens’ Gym runs Thursday through Saturday.
Also, Athens is set to meet Eustace on Friday at 4:30 p.m.. The Lady Hornets have several more matches before they host Brownsboro in the district opener, Sept 12.
