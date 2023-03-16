Sports: Lady Cards win on walk-off home run

The Trinity Valley Community College softball team won Wednesday in dramatic fashion, with a walk-off home run.
In the bottom of the seventh, with one out and the winning run on third, Haley Matney stepped to the plate for the first time. She smashed a high fly over the wall, giving TVCC the 7-5 win.
Early on, it looked like TVCC would get an early win as they scored in the second, third, fourth and fifth for a five-run lead entering the sixth.
Western Nebraska erased it with a five run barrage that chased starter Morgan Brandon. Brandon surrendered a home run during the rally.
The Lady Cards rattled Western Nebraska pitchers for 14 hits. Yasmine Derbal also homered for TVCC. She went two-for-two and drove in two runs.
Halle Post was three-for-three at the plate, scoring once and driving in one run.
Through 32 games, TVCC had a team batting average of .314. They’ve hit 22 home runs and scored 145 times.
The Lady Cards had an earned run average of 3.32, however their 100 bases on balls is the most of any team in the eastern division.
Saturday's TVCC-Navarro doubleheader at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park has been postponed and rescheduled Friday, May 5. It will begin at 1 p.m.
