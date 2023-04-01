Sports: Lady Cards take two from Tyler

As March prepares to give way to April, the Cardinal softball team is hitting stride.
The Cardinals swept a Region XIV Conference doubleheader against Tyler Junior College Wednesday afternoon at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park to run their winning streak to four games. They were a 3-0 winner in the first game and took a 4-3 decision in the second.
The sweep improved the Cardinals to 21-19 on the season and 2-4 in conference.
The wins also moved second-year head coach Maria Winn-Ratliff to within a single win of her 750th career win.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be at home Saturday in doubleheader action against Kilgore College. Action begins at 1 p.m.
Here’s a recap of Wednesday’s games:
GAME 1
Rawnie Weststrate was in command in the circle. She pitched seven innings, scattering eight hits and striking out six in the shutout performance.
Lena Sellam led the Cardinals in a five-hit effort, going 2-for-2.
Getting one single each were Karlie Cook, Kaitlyn Corn and Weststrate (double).
The Cardinals scored two in third and one in the fourth.
GAME 2
The Cardinals were error-free and made the most of six hits in completing the sweep.
Rosemary Rivera and Yasmine Derbal had two hits each to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Derbal had a double.
Hannah Pacheco also had a double.
Nicole Stuhr went the distance in the circle. She gave up six hits and struck out six.
The Cardinals won the game in the bottom of fifth, putting a three-spot on the scoreboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.