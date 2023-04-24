Sports: Lady Cards split with Paris

Another Region XIV Conference leader took one on the chin at the hands of the Cardinals in softball doubleheader action Saturday afternoon at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park.
The Cardinals scored a 7-3 over Paris in the second game, erasing the sting of a 7-1 setback in the opener.
The win boosted the Cardinals to a 27-23 season record. They are 8-8 in conference. Paris, which shares the East Zone lead with Bossier Parish, also victim of the Cardinals this past week, is 30-12 overall and 14-4 in league play.
Paris swept the Cardinals in the first round of conference play, winning 12-4 and 11-1.
The Cardinals are on the road this week, going Wednesday to Tyler and Saturday to Kilgore. They are also scheduled to travel Sunday to Brenham to take on Blinn in a non-conference doubleheader.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be at home again May 3 against Northeast Texas and May 5 against Navarro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.