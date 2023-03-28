Sports: Lady Cards softball sweeps Blinn

Yasmine Derbal gets ready to hit against Blinn. Derbal homered in the second game of a TVCC doubleheader sweep on Monday.

 Rich Flowers

Trinity Valley’s bats came alive and pitching held firm in a twin-bill against Blinn at Rip Drumgoole Field, Monday.

The Lady Cards came away with 9-2 and 10-2 wins over the Buccaneers.

Alessandra Borjas allowed seven hits and just two runs in the opener. Rawnie Westrate had a perfect day at the plate, going three-for-three and driving in three runs. She hit the game’s only home run. Westrate also had a triple and drew a walk.

TVCC opened with a five run first inning and led 8-0 after three.

In the second game, TVCC, up 1-0 entering the bottom of the third, opened up the game with four runs. They added two more in the fifth and a three-spot in the sixth to complete the 10-2 rout.

Westrate continued her hot streak at the plate, going four-for-four, with a triple. Westrate drove in three runs and scored three times.

Yasmine Derbal hit a two-run home run for the Lady Cards.

Nicole Stuhr got the win, giving up six hits and two runs.

The sweep was a good bounce-back for TVCC after dropping two at Paris on Saturday. The Lady Cards are now 19-19 on the season and 2-4 in conference.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you