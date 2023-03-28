Sports: Lady Cards softball sweeps Blinn

Trinity Valley’s bats came alive and pitching held firm in a twin-bill against Blinn at Rip Drumgoole Field, Monday.
The Lady Cards came away with 9-2 and 10-2 wins over the Buccaneers.
Alessandra Borjas allowed seven hits and just two runs in the opener. Rawnie Westrate had a perfect day at the plate, going three-for-three and driving in three runs. She hit the game’s only home run. Westrate also had a triple and drew a walk.
TVCC opened with a five run first inning and led 8-0 after three.
In the second game, TVCC, up 1-0 entering the bottom of the third, opened up the game with four runs. They added two more in the fifth and a three-spot in the sixth to complete the 10-2 rout.
Westrate continued her hot streak at the plate, going four-for-four, with a triple. Westrate drove in three runs and scored three times.
Yasmine Derbal hit a two-run home run for the Lady Cards.
Nicole Stuhr got the win, giving up six hits and two runs.
The sweep was a good bounce-back for TVCC after dropping two at Paris on Saturday. The Lady Cards are now 19-19 on the season and 2-4 in conference.
