Sports: Lady Cards roll past Panola

Lady Cards roll past Panola
File photo

The fifth-ranked TVCC Lady Cardinals were in a no-nonsense mood Wednesday night in Carthage. Using a smothering defensive effort, they rolled to a 72-47 win.

The win hiked their season record to 25-2 and Region XIV Conference mark to 12-1.

 The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to return to action at home Saturday against defending NJCAA champion Tyler Junior College. Game time is 2 p.m. The Lady Cardinals defeated TJC 64-63 last month in Tyler.

 Abby Cater topped the Lady Cardinal scoring against Panola with 13 points. Lydie Mwamba added 11 and Destinee McDowell 10.

 The Lady Cardinals led 34-23 at the half and outscored the Fillies 21-10 in the third quarter.

