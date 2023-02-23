Sports: Lady Cards roll past Panola

The fifth-ranked TVCC Lady Cardinals were in a no-nonsense mood Wednesday night in Carthage. Using a smothering defensive effort, they rolled to a 72-47 win.
The win hiked their season record to 25-2 and Region XIV Conference mark to 12-1.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to return to action at home Saturday against defending NJCAA champion Tyler Junior College. Game time is 2 p.m. The Lady Cardinals defeated TJC 64-63 last month in Tyler.
Abby Cater topped the Lady Cardinal scoring against Panola with 13 points. Lydie Mwamba added 11 and Destinee McDowell 10.
The Lady Cardinals led 34-23 at the half and outscored the Fillies 21-10 in the third quarter.
