NJCAA DI Women's Basketball Rankings
Week 2 - November 14 2022
2022 NJCAA DI Women's Basketball Rankings | Week 2 - 11-14-22 Place Team Record Points First Place Votes Previous Rank 1 Trinity Valley 4-0 250 10 1 2 Northwest Florida State 4-0 216 2 3 Blinn 4-0 207 3 4 Hutchinson 6-0 198 5 5 Chipola 4-0 189 7 6 New Mexico 3-0 180 8 7 Gulf Coast State 6-0 171 9 8 Jones 3-1 162 10 9 Southern Idaho 4-1 153 6 10 Casper 4-0 144 11 11 South Georgia Tech 4-1 135 12 12 Moberly Area 4-0 126 13 13 Eastern Florida State 4-0 117 16 14 Arizona Western 3-0 108 14 15 Salt Lake 1-0 99 15 16 Barton 6-0 90 18 17 McLennan 3-1 81 19 18 Florida SouthWestern 4-1 72 17 19 Collin 5-0 63 RV 20 Southwest Mississippi 4-0 54 20 21 Tyler 3-1 44 21 22 Walters State 3-1 31 22 23 Three Rivers 5-0 28 25 24 South Plains 2-3 15 4 25 Dodge City 4-1 10 RV
