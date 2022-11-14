Sports: Lady Cards take over top spot

The TVCC women's team is in a groove and moved to No. 1 in this week's national poll.

 File photo

NJCAA DI Women's Basketball Rankings

Week 2 - November 14 2022

2022 NJCAA DI Women's Basketball Rankings | Week 2 - 11-14-22
 
Place
 
Team
Record
Points
First Place Votes
Previous Rank
 
1
 
Trinity Valley
4-0
250
10
1
 
2
 
Northwest Florida State
4-0
216
 
2
 
3
 
Blinn
4-0
207
 
3
 
4
 
Hutchinson
6-0
198
 
5
 
5
 
Chipola
4-0
189
 
7
 
6
 
New Mexico
3-0
180
 
8
 
7
 
Gulf Coast State
6-0
171
 
9
 
8
 
Jones
3-1
162
 
10
 
9
 
Southern Idaho
4-1
153
 
6
 
10
 
Casper
4-0
144
 
11
 
11
 
South Georgia Tech
4-1
135
 
12
 
12
 
Moberly Area
4-0
126
 
13
 
13
 
Eastern Florida State
4-0
117
 
16
 
14
 
Arizona Western
3-0
108
 
14
 
15
 
Salt Lake
1-0
99
 
15
 
16
 
Barton
6-0
90
 
18
 
17
 
McLennan
3-1
81
 
19
 
18
 
Florida SouthWestern
4-1
72
 
17
 
19
 
Collin
5-0
63
 
RV
 
20
 
Southwest Mississippi
4-0
54
 
20
 
21
 
Tyler
3-1
44
 
21
 
22
 
Walters State
3-1
31
 
22
 
23
 
Three Rivers
5-0
28
 
25
 
24
 
South Plains
2-3
15
 
4
 
25
 
Dodge City
4-1
10
 
RV

 

